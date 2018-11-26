Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Grabs 16 boards in relief

Leonard posted nine points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 16 rebounds and three assists across 24 minutes in Sunday's 104-100 loss to the Clippers.

With Jusuf Nurkic (shoulder) sitting out the second half, Leonard stepped in and contributed in a big way with a season-high 16 rebounds. Leonard routinely sees an average of only 12.3 minutes per game when Nurkic is healthy, so this considerable total is somewhat of an aberration, although the 7-1 center's upside makes him an excellent second-unit backup. Nurkic's injury doesn't appear to be serious, so Leonard should return to his usual numbers upon Nurkic's return.