Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Grabs four boards in seven minutes
Leonard totaled two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and four rebounds in seven minutes during Friday's 118-98 win over the Hawks.
Leonard earned 18 minutes in the last tilt, which was the team's first without Jusuf Nurkic (lower leg). Despite the fact that Nurkic has been ruled out for the rest of the season, Leonard is clearly still behind Enes Kanter and Zach Collins on the depth chart.
