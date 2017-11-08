Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Hopes to be cleared within a week
Leonard (ankle) indicated he's ahead of schedule in his recovery and hopes to be cleared to play within the next five days, Jason Quick of NBCSNorthwest.com reports.
It's been just under two weeks since Leonard was confirmed to be dealing with a right lateral ankle sprain and his original timetable was four-to-six weeks, so it appears he's well ahead of schedule in his recovery. If the team's medical staff agrees and clears him in five days, Leonard could see the court as early as Monday's matchup with the Nuggets. That being said, that would certainly be surprising given his original timeline, so it will be a situation to monitor moving forward to see how the injury responds to an increase in activity. Even when healthy, Leonard will be stuck in a deep reserve role.
