Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Just two points in three minutes

Leonard had just two points (1-1 FG) and two rebounds in three minutes during Thursday's 96-94 loss to the Rockets.

Leonard has lately found himself stuck at the bottom of the Trail Blazers' rotation like his performance Thursday indicates. The former Illinois star is averaging a mere 3.3 points and 2.1 rebounds in 7.8 minutes per game this season.

