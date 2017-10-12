Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Leads bench in scoring Wednesday

Leonard posted 17 points (5-8 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 113-104 preseason win over the Suns.

The floor-spacing big man posted preseason bests across the stat sheet in what was his longest stint on the court over four exhibitions. Leonard is looking to bounce back after seeing his numbers surprisingly drop across the board last season, but the addition of fellow big man Zach Collins -- as well as the presence of versatile veteran Ed Davis -- potentially puts his roster spot in jeopardy.