Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Leads Blazers with 14 in preseason loss

Leonard scored a team-high 14 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding two assists in 15 minutes off the bench during Saturday's preseason loss to the Raptors.

While there's still a long way to go before the regular season tips off, Leonard's three-pointers were an encouraging sign given that he averaged only 0.8 three-point attempts a game last season, a big drop even after you factor in his loss of court time. If the 26-year-old is going to re-establish himself as a key cog in the Blazers' frontcourt rotation, it will likely come by proving he can produce in a stretch big role.