Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: No longer listed on injury report

Leonard (ankle) is no longer listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Nuggets, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.

Leonard has missed the last two and half weeks with a right lateral ankle sprain, but is reportedly back to full strength evidenced by his absence from the team's injury report. That should allow Leonard the opportunity to take the court Monday, though he played just a small role off the bench prior to the injury and likely won't be fantasy relevant in most leagues despite the return.