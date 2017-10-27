Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Out 4-to-6 weeks with ankle sprain

Leonard had an MRI on Friday that confirmed he had a right lateral ankle sprain and will be out 4-to-6 weeks, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.

Leonard has been buried on the bench to start the season, logging just 17 total minutes in five games before suffering the ankle injury. It does take a bit of a hit to Portland's frontcourt depth, however, and Ed Davis will likely continue to be called upon to play 20-plus minutes off the bench.