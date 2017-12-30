Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Probable Saturday with ankle injury
Leonard is dealing with an ankle injury and is probable for Saturday's game against the Hawks, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.
This is the first news of Leonard nursing an ankle injury, though it seemingly isn't serious, as he's likely to play Saturday. More word on his status should emerge after morning shootaround.
