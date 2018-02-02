Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Probable with low back soreness
Leonard is probable for Friday's game against the Raptors, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.
Leonard has been dealing with a sore back lately, but hasn't seen much run regardless of health, averaging just 8.9 minutes per game in his 17 appearances this season. More word on his status should arrive following morning shootaround.
