Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Questionable Wednesday vs. Bulls

Leonard is dealing with a sore back and is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Considering it's being listed as soreness, it doesn't sound like anything overly serious, though his availability for Wednesday's game is now in question. Even if Leonard were to sit out, he's been a DNP-CD in four of the last six games, so his absence wouldn't have an impact on the regular rotation. Look for another update to provided following pregame warmups.