Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Questionable with illness Wednesday
Leonard is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Heat due to an illness, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.
Leonard has seen an uptick in minutes with starting center Jusuf Nurkic (ankle) missing the past two games. Over that span, Leonard has posted a total of 16 points, eight rebounds and two assists across 38 minutes. Nurkic will be held out again Wednesday, giving Leonard another chance to see an expanded role. But, Leonard is also dealing with an illness, making him a 50/50 shot to play. If both big men are sidelined, Zach Collins and Ed Davis would probably handle the bulk of the minutes at center.
