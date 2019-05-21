Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Racks up career-high point total

Leonard registered 30 points (12-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 40 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 119-117 overtime loss to the Warriors in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals Monday.

Leonard drew a second consecutive start, and head coach Terry Stotts' decision to keep in the starting five proved to be an unequivocally prudent one. The veteran big man notched a career-high point total while pacing the Trail Blazers in both scoring and rebounds. Leonard's floor-spacing ability was on full display, as he also paced Portland in three-point percentage. A career reserve, Leonard's two-game postseason surge may serve as the launching pad to additional opportunities in his 2019-20 contract year.