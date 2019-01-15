Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Scores 11 points in 19 minutes

Leonard supplied 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 19 minutes during Monday's 115-107 loss to the Kings.

Leonard reached double figures in scoring for the seventh time through 42 appearances this season, and for the first time since Dec. 23. He's only a viable option in deeper leagues.

More News
Our Latest Stories