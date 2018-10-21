Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Scores five points in Saturday's win
Leonard had five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 FT) and two rebounds in 10 minutes during Saturday's 121-108 win over the Spurs.
Leonard is averaging just nine minutes per game through the first two tilts after averaging 16.4 through five preseason contests. Despite the offseason departure of Ed Davis, it appears Leonard can safely be left on the waiver wire.
