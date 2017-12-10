Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Set to join starting five Saturday

Leonard will start at center for Saturday's game against the Rockets, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.

The Trail Blazers will be missing Jusuf Nurkic on Saturday, as he's been ruled out with an ankle injury. For that reason, they'll turn to Leonard, who will be getting his first start of the season. Leonard has been a minimal contributor for much of this season, playing in just three of the last six games and logging double-digit minutes just once during that span. That means Leonard should see a pretty sizable increase in playing time Saturday, though guys like Ed Davis and Noah Vonleh will also likely cover some of Nurkic's minutes.