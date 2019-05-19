Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Shines in starting lineup

Leonard finished with 16 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists and three rebounds over 31 minutes in the Trail Blazers' loss to the Warriors on Saturday.

Leonard got his first playoff start of the season, and he made the most of his opportunity. The big man scored 16 points, thanks to a trio of triples, and he found ways to contribute on the glass and by facilitating teammates. Although the Blazers lost, Leonard looked to be more effective than Enes Kanter had been, and the former may have earned another start in Monday's win-or-go-home Game 4.