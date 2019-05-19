Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Shines in starting lineup
Leonard finished with 16 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists and three rebounds over 31 minutes in the Trail Blazers' loss to the Warriors on Saturday.
Leonard got his first playoff start of the season, and he made the most of his opportunity. The big man scored 16 points, thanks to a trio of triples, and he found ways to contribute on the glass and by facilitating teammates. Although the Blazers lost, Leonard looked to be more effective than Enes Kanter had been, and the former may have earned another start in Monday's win-or-go-home Game 4.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Starting for Game 3•
-
Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Double-doubles in spot start•
-
Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Starting Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Grabs four boards in seven minutes•
-
Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Thrives in spot start•
-
Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Starting Wednesday•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...