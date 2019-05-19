Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Starting for Game 3

Leonard will start during Saturday's Game 3 against the Warriors, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.

After not playing in Game 1, Leonard saw 17 minutes in Game 2, posting seven points, six boards and two assists in 17 minutes. In looking for a change of pace, coach Terry Stotts will opt to start Leonard over Enes Kanter.

