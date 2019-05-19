Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Starting for Game 3
Leonard will start during Saturday's Game 3 against the Warriors, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
After not playing in Game 1, Leonard saw 17 minutes in Game 2, posting seven points, six boards and two assists in 17 minutes. In looking for a change of pace, coach Terry Stotts will opt to start Leonard over Enes Kanter.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Double-doubles in spot start•
-
Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Starting Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Grabs four boards in seven minutes•
-
Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Thrives in spot start•
-
Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Starting Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Scores 11 points in 19 minutes•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...