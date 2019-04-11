Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Starting Wednesday

Leonard will get the start for the season finale Wednesday against Sacramento, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.

Leonard will start at center ahead of Enes Kanter on Wednesday. In 60 games this season, the veteran center's averaging 5.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 13.9 minutes.

