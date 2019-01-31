Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Starting Wednesday
Leonard will start at center Wednesday against the Jazz, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Leonard will get the start with Jusuf Nurkic (knee) sitting out. It's unclear how long Nurkic's anticipated to miss, but owners can expect both Leonard and Zach Collins to see a boost in minutes during his absence. Through 55 games, Leonard's averaging 5.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.9 threes in 15.4 minutes.
