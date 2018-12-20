Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Strong work off bench

Leonard pitched in 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block across 27 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 99-92 win over the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Leonard stepped up in the low-scoring win, pacing the Blazers' bench in points and rebounds. It was the seven-year veteran's best showing on the boards since Nov. 25, while his scoring haul served as his highest since Nov. 20 versus the Knicks. Leonard is capable of making strong offensive contributions when he takes enough shots, but his minutes remain too inconsistent for him to keep production like Wednesday's up over an extended stretch.