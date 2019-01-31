Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Thrives in spot start

Leonard turned in 16 points (6-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt), six rebounds and four assists across 25 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 132-105 win over the Jazz on Wednesday.

Subbing for Jusuf Nurkic (knee) in the starting lineup Wednesday, Leonard stepped up with a performance that served as an ideal complement to the scoreboard-busting exploits of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. The floor-spacing big was especially impressive from distance, impressively racking up a game-high amount of three-point buckets. The Trail Blazers are now off until next Tuesday, which affords Nurkic ample time to return to health. However, should he be unable to take the court versus the Heat that night, Leonard would presumably draw another turn with the first unit.