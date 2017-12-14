Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Will only play in 'emergency' Wednesday
Leonard (illness) will only play in an "emergency", Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Leonard, who has been nursing an illness, said he is "down too much weight and dehydrated to start or play big minutes." As a result, rookie Zach Collins will draw the start at center.
