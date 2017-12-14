Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Will play Friday
Leonard (illness) will play in Friday's game against the Magic, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.
Leonard was only available for Wednesday's game in Miami in an emergency situation, but he appears to have put the bug he was battling behind him in time for the weekend. Leonard will likely return to his spot as the starting center unless Jusuf Nurkic (ankle), who is listed as questionable, is able to return.
