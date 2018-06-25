Trail Blazers' MiKyle McIntosh: Will play summer league with Blazers

McIntosh will play for the Trail Blazers' summer league team, per his agency.

The 6-7 forward was not drafted but will look to catch on with an NBA team after finishing out his collegiate career at Oregon. A transfer from Illinois State, McIntosh averaged 11.8 points and 6.1 rebounds last season.

