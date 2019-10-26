Trail Blazers' Moses Brown: Assigned to Texas Legends
Brown was assigned to the Texas Legends on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Brown, who inked a two-way contract with the Trail Blazers last week, was assigned to the team's G-League affiliate, the Texas Legends on Saturday. He'll likely spend the vast majority of the season in Texas, though he could be called up if Portland's in need of emergency depth.
