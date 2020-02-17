Trail Blazers' Moses Brown: Back in G League
Brown was transferred to the Legends on Monday.
Brown will return to the G League after a brief stint with his parent club. On the year, the rookie center's seen action in nine games, averaging 1.2 points and 1.6 rebounds in 3.7 minutes per contest.
