Trail Blazers' Moses Brown: Double-doubles in 13 minutes
Brown tallied 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-1 FT) along with 12 rebounds in a G League loss to Rio Grande Valley on Friday.
The 7-foot-2 rookie was anything but quiet during his 13 minutes of playing time, notching his sixth double-double of the campaign and racking up six quick fouls. While Brown has averaged only 1.2 points in 3.7 minutes of action at the NBA level this season, he has impressed in the G League, posting per-game averages of 14.5 points and 7.8 boards.
