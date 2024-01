Brown (wrist) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.

Brown has started in four straight games for the Trail Blazers in place of Deandre Ayton (knee), but he'll be held out of Wednesday's contest. Expect Duop Reath to claim Brown's starting role while Ibou Badji is likely to see more work off the bench. Brown's next chance to play will come Friday at Dallas.