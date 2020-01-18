Trail Blazers' Moses Brown: Falls just shy of double-double
Brown scored 19 points (9-11 FG, 1-1 FT) and grabbed nine rebounds in a loss to Agua Caliente on Friday.
Playing in his fourth G League contest since returning from a brief NBA stint with Portland, Brown paced the Legends in scoring despite playing only 21 minutes. Through 16 games with Texas this season, the undrafted rookie is averaging 15.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 65.8 percent from the field.
