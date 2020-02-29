Brown totaled 16 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 FT) and grabbed 10 rebounds in Friday's win over Sioux Falls.

Brown also contributed on the defensive end, compiling two steals and three blocked shots in 21 minutes of action. The undrafted rookie is averaging 14.9 points and 7.8 rebounds in the G League despite playing less than 20 minutes per contest.