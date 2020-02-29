Trail Blazers' Moses Brown: Goes for 16 points, 10 boards
Brown totaled 16 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 FT) and grabbed 10 rebounds in Friday's win over Sioux Falls.
Brown also contributed on the defensive end, compiling two steals and three blocked shots in 21 minutes of action. The undrafted rookie is averaging 14.9 points and 7.8 rebounds in the G League despite playing less than 20 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Moses Brown: Double-doubles in 13 minutes•
-
Trail Blazers' Moses Brown: Back in G League•
-
Trail Blazers' Moses Brown: Transferred to NBA•
-
Trail Blazers' Moses Brown: Scores 20 points in G League action•
-
Trail Blazers' Moses Brown: Sent to G League•
-
Trail Blazers' Moses Brown: Joins parent club•
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...