Brown agreed Monday with the Trail Blazers on a partially guaranteed one-year contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Brown made his NBA debut with the Trail Blazers during the 2019-20 season but has played for five teams over the past three seasons. He's struggled to garner much of a role over the past two seasons, averaging 4.3 points and 3.6 rebounds in 8.4 minutes per game over 76 appearances between the Cavaliers, Mavericks, Nets and Clippers. Brown will attempt to compete for a depth role with Portland ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.