Trail Blazers' Moses Brown: Joins parent club
Brown was recalled from the G League on Sunday.
Brown hasn't seen NBA action since late November but will now join Portland ahead of Monday's matchup with the Suns. The 20-year-old has appeared in only four games with the Trail Blazers this season.
