Trail Blazers' Moses Brown: Notches double-double Tuesday
Brown scored 20 points (10-16 FG, 0-4 FT) and pulled down 11 rebounds in Tuesday's G-League win over Northern Arizona.
Brown was unable to convert any of his attempts from the charity stripe but was efficient from the field, converting 10 of 16 two-point shots. The undrafted rookie has split time between the G League and the NBA this season. In six games with the Legends, he is averaging 12.7 points and shooting 59.6 percent from the field.
