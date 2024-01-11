The Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that Brown underwent successful surgery on his left shoulder and will be re-evaluated in six weeks.
Brown has already missed Portland's last four games and is expected to remain out until at least the end of February. With Deandre Ayton (knee) also sidelined, Duop Reath and Ibou Badji should continue to receive extended minutes until Ayton is able to return to action.
