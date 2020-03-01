Trail Blazers' Moses Brown: Posts another big line Saturday
Brown scored 25 points (11-16 FG, 2-3 FT) and grabbed 10 rebounds in Saturday's win over Northern Arizona.
The UCLA product continues to overmatch G League opponents; he has double-doubled in three of his last four games, averaging 19.0 points and 8.8 rebounds over that span. Most impressively, he has needed only 19 minutes of action per game to post those impressive numbers.
