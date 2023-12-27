Brown accrued zero points (0-1 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 11 rebounds, one steal and one block across 14 minutes in Tuesday's 130-113 win over the Kings.

After being outside of the Portland rotation in each of the previous five games, Brown was surprisingly handed the starting nod over the team's normal No. 2 center, Duop Reath, while Deandre Ayton (knee) was sidelined. Reath still ended up seeing the bulk of the minutes at center and poured in a career-high 25 points to go with nine rebounds in 32 minutes, but Brown wasn't a total zero for those that streamed him for rebounds and blocks. Even so, Brown will likely find himself back outside of the rotation Thursday against the Spurs if Ayton is cleared to play.