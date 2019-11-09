Trail Blazers' Moses Brown: Recalled from Legends
Brown was recalled by Portland ahead of Sunday's game against Atlanta, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
It's unclear if Brown's expected to see minutes Sunday, though the Trail Blazers' frontcourt is significantly depleted with four-of-seven options currently battling injuries. Even if he plays, there's a strong chance that Brown returns to the Legends at some point later on this season.
