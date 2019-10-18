Trail Blazers' Moses Brown: Receives two-way contract
Brown had his Exhibit 10 contract turned into a two-way contract by Portland on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Even though this is a positive development for Brown, he's still expected to spend most of his rookie season in the G League while only being called up to Portland in a situation where they're in need of emergency depth.
