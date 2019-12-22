Brown scored 16 points (7-9 FG, 1-3 FT) and grabbed 10 boards in 21 minutes of action during Saturday's win over South Bay.

Brown has now tallied double-digit points in seven of his last eight contests and continues to post efficient numbers from the field. In 11 games this season, the UCLA product is shooting 63.4 percent from the line while averaging 13.6 points and 6.8 boards.