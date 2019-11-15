Trail Blazers' Moses Brown: Returns to G League
Brown was assigned to the Texas Legends on Friday.
Brown was recalled by the Trail Blazers on Nov. 9 and will return to the G League having made one appearance. He did not score and secured three rebounds in four minutes. The 20-year-old joined Portland on a two-way deal in October, so he figures to rejoin the team when additional frontcourt depth is needed.
