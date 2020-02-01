Trail Blazers' Moses Brown: Scores 20 points in G League action
Brown tallied 20 points (10-21 FG, 0-1 FT) along with 11 rebounds and four blocks in a G League victory over Northern Arizona on Friday.
Brown was clearly the best player on the court Friday, registering the only double-double between the two squads. Though Portland has been unable to find minutes for the undrafted rookie, Brown has impressed with per-game averages of 15.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in only 19.4 minutes of action with the Legends.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Moses Brown: Sent to G League•
-
Trail Blazers' Moses Brown: Joins parent club•
-
Trail Blazers' Moses Brown: Falls just shy of double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Moses Brown: Joins parent club•
-
Trail Blazers' Moses Brown: Registers double-double Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Moses Brown: Notches double-double Tuesday•
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.