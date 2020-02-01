Brown tallied 20 points (10-21 FG, 0-1 FT) along with 11 rebounds and four blocks in a G League victory over Northern Arizona on Friday.

Brown was clearly the best player on the court Friday, registering the only double-double between the two squads. Though Portland has been unable to find minutes for the undrafted rookie, Brown has impressed with per-game averages of 15.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in only 19.4 minutes of action with the Legends.