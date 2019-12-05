Play

Brown registered 22 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3PT, 3-3 FT) in Wednesday's loss to Austin.

Brown was second on the team in scoring in the loss despite playing only 22 minutes. The two-way player out of UCLA has spent much of the season in the NBA with Portland, logging 14 total minutes and compiling eight points and nine rebounds.

