Trail Blazers' Moses Brown: Sent to G League
The Trail Blazers transferred Brown to the G League's Texas Legends on Sunday.
Portland remains shorthanded in the frontcourt with all of Jusuf Nurkic (lower leg), Zach Collins (shoulder) and Skal Labissiere (knee) sidelined, but the team still doesn't have much of a need for Brown, a two-way player who can only spend up to 45 days at the NBA level this season. The newly acquired Caleb Swanigan has stepped in as the main backup to starting center Hassan Whiteside, so Brown likely won't get a look in coach Terry Stotts' rotation unless either of those two players succumb to an injury.
