Brown is signing a partially guaranteed one-year contract with the Trail Blazers on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Brown made his NBA debut with the Trail Blazers during the 2019-20 season but has played for five teams over the past three seasons. He's struggled to garner much of a role over the past two years, averaging 4.3 points and 3.6 rebounds in 8.4 minutes per game over 76 appearances between the Cavaliers, Mavericks, Nets and Clippers. Brown will attempt to compete for a role with Portland ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.