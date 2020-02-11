Trail Blazers' Moses Brown: Transferred to NBA
Brown was sent to the Portland Trail Blazers from the Texas Legends on Tuesday, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.
In advance of Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Brown has been called up to bolster a depleted front court. However, considering the rookie has played a total of 6 games and 22 minutes in the NBA, do not expect Brown to receive any significant minutes.
