The Trail Blazers announced Monday that Brown will undergo surgery this week to address a non-displaced fracture of the scaphoid bone in his left wrist. A timeline for his return will be established once surgery is performed.

Though Portland isn't yet putting a timeline on Brown's return, fantasy players should expect him to miss several weeks. With top center Deandre Ayton (knee) also facing an uncertain timeline to return to game action, Duop Reath should continue to operate as the Trail Blazers' starter Tuesday against the Knicks. Two-way player Ibou Badji looks poised to remain in the rotation as Reath's top backup until Ayton is back in action.