Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Absent from injury report
Little (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against Denver, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Little missed the majority of the preseason after suffering a left ankle sprain, but he appears ready to roll for the season opener. He's not expected to make much of an impact during his rookie season and is buried on the depth chart.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Out for remainder of preseason•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Won't return to exhibition•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Heads to locker room•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Out Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Modest production in loss•
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...