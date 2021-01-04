Little (COVID-19) is available for Sunday's game against Golden State, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Little missed the start of the season due to the league's health and safety protocols, but he'll be available Sunday. He should come off the bench for the Trail Blazers in his season debut.
