Little (knee) will be available against the 76ers on Thursday, Jay Allen of NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 reports.
Little has missed Portland's last four games due to a lingering knee injury, but he'll be back in action Thursday. He was only averaging 11.2 minutes in his last nine appearances, however, and he'll now be on a minutes restriction for at least Thursday's game.
